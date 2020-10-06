The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
People wait in line for hours at a COVID assessment centre at Mount Sinai Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, September 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
OTTAWA — The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
10:55 a.m.
Elections Canada says if there’s a federal election during the COVID-19 pandemic, voting should be spread over two days on a weekend.
In a report presented to Parliament today, the agency also says the chief electoral officer should have more power to adapt voting plans to emergency situations on the fly.
The report says Elections Canada is worried about the safety of voters and people working the polls, and about whether it could get enough temporary workers to staff polling places.
Previous elections have had mobile polling places move through as many as 5,000 long-term care homes across the country, which could put residents at risk of contagion if this were done in the usual way during a pandemic.
—
10:30 a.m.
Health Canada says it has approved another rapid test for COVID-19.
The Panbio antigen test from Germany’s Abbott Rapid Diagnostics was added to the list of approved tests this morning.
The test can deliver results on site in less than 15 minutes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 6, 2020.