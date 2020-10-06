Loading articles...

Panel to announce 2020 Nobel Prize for physics

Last Updated Oct 6, 2020 at 2:14 am EDT

STOCKHOLM — The 2020 Nobel Prize for physics is being announced Tuesday, an award that has in the past honoured discoveries about the tiniest of particles and the vast mysteries of outer space.

A panel at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm will announce the recipient some time after 11:45 a.m. (0945 GMT; 5:45 a.m. EDT).

It is common for several scientists who worked in related fields to share the prize. Last year’s prize went to Canadian-born cosmologist James Peebles for theoretical work about the early moments after the Big Bang, and Swiss astronomers Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for discovering a planet outside our solar system.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million Swedish kronor (more than $1.1 million), courtesy of a bequest left 124 years ago by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The amount was increased recently to adjust for inflation.

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize for physiology and medicine to Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and British-born scientist Michael Houghton for discovering the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus.

The other prizes are chemists, literature, peace and economics.

