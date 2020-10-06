Loading articles...

Man fatally shot in Oshawa apartment building parking lot

Last Updated Oct 6, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT

Durham Regional Police forensics vehicle is shown in this undated photo. DRPS

A man in his 20’s has been shot and killed in Oshawa Monday night.

Durham police say the man was found shot inside a car near King and Farewell streets, just west of Harmony Road around 10:15 p.m.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

There’s no word on suspects.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

