Ontario records slight drop in new COVID-19 cases, Toronto still leading in numbers

Ontario is reporting 548 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

On Monday, the province confirmed 615 new cases, and five new deaths. Since then, there have been 546 resolved cases.

More than 42,000 tests have been completed, finding 201 new cases in Toronto, 90 in the Peel Region, 62 in Ottawa, and 56 in York Region.

61% of Tuesday’s cases are in people under the age of 40.