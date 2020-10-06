Loading articles...

Ontario records slight drop in new COVID-19 cases, Toronto still leading in numbers

Last Updated Oct 6, 2020 at 10:22 am EDT

A health-care worker takes people’s details as they wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, October 4, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Ontario is reporting 548 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

On Monday, the province confirmed 615 new cases, and five new deaths. Since then, there have been 546 resolved cases.

More than 42,000 tests have been completed, finding 201 new cases in Toronto, 90 in the Peel Region, 62 in Ottawa, and 56 in York Region.

61% of Tuesday’s cases are in people under the age of 40.

Related Stories

Canadians divided over whether to let pandemic disrupt Halloween, holidays: PollPositivity rates reach double digits in four Toronto neighbourhoods: provincial dataOntario's new COVID-19 testing model rolls out Tuesday
|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 48 minutes ago
We've received reports of metal debris on the #WB401 west of Morningside in the express lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:06 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Strong wind today BUT especially for WEDNESDAY for areas below. Environment 🇨🇦 out with Special Wx Statement today as he…
Latest Weather
Read more