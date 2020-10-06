Loading articles...

Official: Malian politician Cisse, French aid worker freed

Last Updated Oct 6, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

BAMAKO, Mali — Islamic extremists have freed prominent Malian politician Soumaila Cisse after holding him hostage for more than six months along with a French aid worker who was kidnapped back in 2016, an official said Tuesday.

The 70-year-old who was abducted back in late March while campaigning ahead of legislative elections has boarded a plane in northern Mali along with Sophie Petronin.

The flight taking off from Kidal region was headed to Gao and then on the capital of Bamako, said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to journalists.

Baba Ahmed, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 40 minutes ago
A traffic spotter now tells us there's a ladder on the #NB404 north of Bloomington.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:06 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Strong wind today BUT especially for WEDNESDAY for areas below. Environment 🇨🇦 out with Special Wx Statement today as he…
Latest Weather
Read more