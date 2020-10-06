Monopoly at McDonald's Restaurants is back in Canada

The annual fall tradition is back at McDonald’s Restaurants across Canada.

Monopoly is back at McDonalds until November ninth, from coast to coast.

You have the chance to collect-to-win more than 10 prizes, including a 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer, a, Air Transat “family trip” for four, and $10,000 cash.

There are also instant prizes you could win, including McDonalds gift cards, cash prizes, Hudson’s Bay gift cards, and McDonald’s food prizes, to name a few.