Mason Road Junior Public School set to reopen following COVID-19 outbreak
Mason Road Junior Public School in an undated photo. (GOOGLE MAPS)
The first Toronto school to be ordered shut amid a COVID-19 outbreak declared last Monday is set to welcome students and staff again Tuesday.
Over the weekend, the Toronto District School Board announced Toronto Public Health had wrapped up its investigation at Scarborough’s
Mason Road Junior Public School.
Close to 200 people had been ordered to isolate since the closure on September 28th, after one student and three staff tested positive.
Amid dozens of other school buildings linked to at least one COVID-19 case, the only other school to remain closed right now is on the catholic side.
St. Charles Catholic Elementary School in North York shut down Monday, after a teacher who travels to several other schools, tested positive for COVID-19.
