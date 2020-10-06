Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Late night talk show hosts focus on Trump's weekend with COVID-19
by Geoff Rohoman
Posted Oct 6, 2020 7:38 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 6, 2020 at 8:50 am EDT
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2014, file photo, Jimmy Fallon presents an award at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Instead of a traditional joke-filled monologue, Jimmy Fallon opened his Aug. 14, 2017 show with an emotional condemnation of the weekend attack that left a woman dead in Virginia and President Donald Trump's failure to immediately denounce the white supremacist groups that organized the rally. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The focus of the late night talk show opening monologues was U.S. President Donald Trump Monday evening.
Jimmy Fallon and James Corden caught up on what happened over the weekend with Trump, including the president’s
COVID-19 diagnosis, hospital visit, Sunday car ride, and return to the White House.
WATCH: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
VIDEO
WATCH: The Late Late Show With James Corden
VIDEO
