Homeless advocates declaring state of emergency in province ahead of winter

There is a call to declare a state of emergency on homelessness in Toronto and across the province before the start of winter.

A group of concerned residents and community groups say the declaration is needed immediately because of the hundreds of people who are living in encampments across the city, and say people could freeze to death if action isn’t taken.

Speaking at Alexandra Park, where an encampment is located, Spadina-Fort York NDP MPP Chris Glover said a declaration that homelessness is a state of emergency in Toronto and Ontario would enable the province to free up funds that could help to deal with the problem, “in all three levels of government, the federal government, the provincial government, and the city government, to step up and help solve this crisis because the community members, the business members, the agencies that help people who are experiencing homelessness, they can not do it on their own”

While Glover is calling on all levels of government to step up, He said the provincial government is most guilty of contributing to the current crisis and is calling on the province to reverse cuts to programs that help the homeless.