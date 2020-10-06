Halton Regional Police inspecting commercial vehicles over next two days

Halton Regional Police will begin its motor vehicle blitz starting Tuesday.

The blitz will last for two days. There will be an inspection site set up at the Mohawk Racetrack on Guelph Line in Milton.

Officers will be deployed across Halton, including all 400 series highways, looking for commercial vehicles that appear to have mechanical issues or have load concerns.

Those vehicles that are stopped will be forced to go to the inspection site under the highway traffic act.

Last year, 308 vehicles were inspected over the two-day period.

239 charges were laid and 99 trucks were taken out of service.

This event kicks off at 7:00 a.m., and more than 50 officers from across the GTA will be in attendance.