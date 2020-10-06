Ford government sparks confusion with gathering guidelines ahead of Thanksgiving

There appears to be some confusion from the Ford government as families across the province scramble to make safe, COVID-19 conscience plans ahead of Thanksgiving.

Premier Doug Ford was asked to clarify how large family gatherings can come together, after Ontario’s Associate Medical Officer of Health, Barbara Yaffe, suggested that people wanting to celebrate the holidays in person should stick to members within their bubble.

Ford was also asked about people gathering for Thanksgiving and how it differs from people going to packed restaurants.

“Regarding restaurants, that’s like apples and bananas. When you go into a restaurant, they’re taking everyone’s name, they have six at a table, they have dividers and protocols in place. The rest of the people, you don’t know. That’s the difference. Family, you know the people, Ford said.

“The rules are very clear: 10 indoors, 25 outdoors. I would really discourage people from 25 people, even if it’s outdoors. Stick within 10 people.”

Ford admits that he told his wife, Carla, to invite no more than 10 people to his own house, and that’s what his family was going to obey by. He also urged families to wear masks when around loved ones.

“I said, play it back, stick within your household. That’s what I believe in. If you have one person that lives by themselves, and they have a small social group that they’ve been with, they can’t be left alone but again, stick within your household,” Ford said.

Yaffe says people need to think about minimizing interactions with people you don’t know.

“For Thanksgiving, we are recommending that you limit it this year to your household. If your household is just one person, they can join another household. That is to maintain some social and mental well-being for people,” she added. “10 is the max for indoors, but that doesn’t mean you should go to 10.”

This also comes one day after Toronto Public Health matter-of-factly urged residents to rethink, or alter their plans this holiday season.