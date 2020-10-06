Loading articles...

Dutch hospital: Gynecologist fathered at least 17 children

Last Updated Oct 6, 2020 at 4:58 am EDT

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A gynecologist who worked at an artificial insemination program at a Dutch hospital fathered at least 17 children using his own sperm without informing the parents, the hospital announced Tuesday.

Gynecologist Jan Wildschut, who has since died, worked at the Sophia Hospital, now known as Isala Hospital, in the eastern city of Zwolle from 1981 through to 1993.

“From a moral perspective, Isala finds it unacceptable that a gynecologist-fertility doctor was both practitioner and sperm donor,” the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital said that the gynecologist’s donor children, who have been confirmed using DNA tests, and his family are in regular contact and have a good relationship with each other.

Authorities have created a DNA profile of the gynecologist so that other children born following fertility treatment at the hospital can check if Wildschut also is their biological father.

The case is not the first time a Dutch fertility doctor has been unmasked for using his own sperm to inseminate women.

Last year, DNA results confirmed that Jan Karbaat, had fathered at least 49 children without informing parents that he was using his own sperm.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:19 AM
#CityStreets: University has reopened at College.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 41 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Strong wind today BUT especially for WEDNESDAY for areas below. Environment 🇨🇦 out with Special Wx Statement today as he…
Latest Weather
Read more