Daily Bread Food Bank says urgent donations needed 'now, more than ever'

The Daily Bread Food Bank says now more than ever, there is an urgent need for donations. The deadline for the Thanksgiving food drive is just days away. Joel Muniz

With Thanksgiving only a few days away, it’s crunch time for the Daily Bread Food Bank, which currently finds itself in the middle of it’s annual holiday food drive.

In the over 30-year history of the food bank, Daily Bread CEO Neal Hetherington says more people than ever need their help because of the pandemic.

Hetherington tells 680 NEWS, with thanksgiving just a few days away, they are still a long way off from reaching this years food drive goal.

“I am very concerned about our shelves,” he said.

“They are very, very low right now and now is the time when Toronto comes together to make a difference,” Hetherington adds.

He says they have only collected 20 per cent of the 500,000 pounds of food they had targeted, so now more than ever they are making an urgent appeal.

You can drop food donations off at any grocery store or fire station, or this Saturday, you can take part in the contactless drive through drop off at daily bread headquarters.

