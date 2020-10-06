Loading articles...

How some churches get permission to use illegal drugs

Last Updated Oct 6, 2020 at 5:35 am EDT

In this May 6, 2018, photo, a person attends an ayahuasca session in Nuevo Egipto, at a remote village in the Peruvian Amazon. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Mejia

In today’s Big Story podcast, the federal government may not be working towards decriminalization of banned substances, but if you follow the proper procedures, as some churches have, you can receive permission to import and use them.

Recently a church in Winnipeg became the latest organization to receive permission to use daime tea, a psychedelic substance also known as ayahuasca. How did they receive permission? What is the drug and how do they use it? And what does the growing number of these exemptions say about the future of Canada’s drug policy?

GUEST: Rachel Browne

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:19 AM
#CityStreets: University has reopened at College.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 36 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Strong wind today BUT especially for WEDNESDAY for areas below. Environment 🇨🇦 out with Special Wx Statement today as he…
Latest Weather
Read more