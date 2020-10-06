How some churches get permission to use illegal drugs

In today’s Big Story podcast, the federal government may not be working towards decriminalization of banned substances, but if you follow the proper procedures, as some churches have, you can receive permission to import and use them.

Recently a church in Winnipeg became the latest organization to receive permission to use daime tea, a psychedelic substance also known as ayahuasca. How did they receive permission? What is the drug and how do they use it? And what does the growing number of these exemptions say about the future of Canada’s drug policy?

GUEST: Rachel Browne

