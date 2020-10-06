Byfield becomes highest drafted Black player in NHL history

Quinton Byfield became the highest drafted Black player in NHL history on Tuesday night when the Los Angeles Kings selected him with the second pick.

“Being in the record books for anything is definitely super special, but that especially,” Byfield said. “My dad and mom didn’t play hockey or didn’t have too much knowledge about that. Kind of just growing the game together. I think it just shows that there’s a lot of opportunity for everyone in the world and that you can play every sport and be successful in it.”

Byfield was immediately congratulated by San Jose’s Evander Kane and hopes to one day help hockey’s diversity initiatives.

“The league is doing a really a really good job with all the inclusivity and just the awareness that they’re getting out,” Byfield said. “I think it would be really nice if I got involved with that and spread the positivity and just be a positive role model.”

The 6-foot-5 centre from Newmarket who played in the Ontario Hockey League might be able to start sooner than later. He believes he could play in the NHL next season.

“I’m pretty confident guy,” Byfield said. “I definitely think I could step into the NHL next year, but I know it’s a really big jump from the OHL and really challenging.”