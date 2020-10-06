Sheriff deputy claims he offered 'gentle physical guidance' to Ujiri in altercation

The Alameda County sheriff’s deputy seen shoving Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri after the championship game last year has filed a motion to dismiss a counter claim from Ujiri.

The filing describes his actions on the court as only offering quote “gentle physical guidance.”

He also says that Ujiri ignored orders to show his credentials – he then compared Ujiri to the terrorists who murdered 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics, and to the crazed fan who stabbed tennis player Monica Seles in 1993.

Alan Strickland asserts that Ujiri posed “the same threats” as these terrorists by ignoring commands to show his credentials.

Strickland sued Masai in February, alleging that Ujiri injured him.

As part of a countersuit filed by Ujiri’s team, a video came out showing Strickland shoving the Raptors executive first.