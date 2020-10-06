Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Sheriff deputy claims he offered 'gentle physical guidance' to Ujiri in altercation
by News Staff
Posted Oct 6, 2020 1:25 pm EDT
A screenshot from a body-camera video worn by Deputy Alan Strickland during an encounter with Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri moments after the team won the 2019 NBA Championship. Courtesy Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP.
The Alameda County sheriff’s deputy seen shoving Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri after the championship game last year has filed a motion to dismiss a counter claim from Ujiri.
The filing describes his actions on the court as only offering quote “gentle physical guidance.”
NEW: The Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy who shoved @Raptors president Masai Ujiri during last year's NBA Finals has filed a motion to dismiss Ujiri's counterclaim. In a new court filing, Alan Strickland describes his actions as merely trying to offer "gentle physical guidance." pic.twitter.com/XTW4M7xflL
He also says that Ujiri ignored orders to show his credentials – he then compared Ujiri to the terrorists who murdered 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics, and to the crazed fan who stabbed tennis player Monica Seles in 1993.
Alan Strickland asserts that Ujiri posed “the same threats” as these terrorists by ignoring commands to show his credentials.