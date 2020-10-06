3 injured in stabbing at Weston and Victoria

Three people were injured in a stabbing incident at Weston Road and Victoria Avenue on Tuesday.

Police and paramedics responded to a call for a stabbing in the area around 4:15 p.m.

One victim was found at the scene with a stab wound and bruise on the face. Two other victims made their own way to hospital.

Const. Laura Brabant tells 680 NEWS there was an altercation between a group of men and the weapon used was a knife.

A male suspect, approximately 35 years old, fled the scene in a white, 2019 Honda Civic.

No further details are available at this time.