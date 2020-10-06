2 charged with breaking quarantine rules by attending anti-mask rally

Toronto police say they’ve charged two people who allegedly violated the federal Quarantine Act by attending an anti-mask rally in downtown Toronto shortly after travelling abroad.

Police say the man and woman travelled out of the country and landed back at Pearson airport on Sep. 20th.

They were ordered to quarantine for 14 days.

But police say the man was spotted at Yonge-Dundas Square six days later, on Sept. 26, where he was issued a Provincial Offences Notice for Failure to Comply with a Quarantine Act order.

A few days later, on Oct. 3, the man and woman were both spotted at Yonge-Dundas Square where a large anti-mask rally was taking place

On Monday, Toronto police charged Christopher Saccoccia, 37, of King City with failure to comply with an order prohibiting or subjecting to any condition the entry into Canada.

Police say Saccoccia is also known as Chris Sky — a prominent anti-mask and lockdown activist.

Jennifer Saccoccia, 34, of King City, faces the same charge.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 12.

“Toronto Police Chief James Ramer has confirmed that COVID-19 is a public safety risk,” Toronto police said in a release. “All related laws are being enforced in partnership with municipal, provincial and federal authorities.”