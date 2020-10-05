Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
West Vancouver man sentenced to 10 years in death of business partner
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 5, 2020 6:09 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 5, 2020 at 6:58 pm EDT
VANCOUVER — A West Vancouver millionaire convicted of killing and then dismembering the body of his former business partner has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Li Zhao was sentenced Monday in B.C. Supreme Court after being convicted of manslaughter and interfering with the remains of Gang Yuan in May of 2015.
With time already served factored in, his prison sentence is reduced to less than two years and five months.
The judge ruled prosecutors couldn’t prove Zhao intended to kill the 42-year-old Yuan when the men fought at a mansion in a neighbourhood of West Vancouver known as the British Properties, where they both lived.
The 60-year-old was originally charged with second-degree murder and the Crown was seeking a sentence of at least 12 years.
Court heard that Yuan was shot twice at close range.
Zhao was sentenced to seven years for manslaughter and 3 1/2 years on the second charge, with the sentences to run consecutively.
(News 1130)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2020.