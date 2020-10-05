Trump's medical team dodges questions, won't disclose lung scans, other findings

President Donald Trump’s health team is again refusing to disclose the findings of his lung scans as they update the public on his condition.

Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, said Monday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that he’s “just not at liberty to discuss” the findings.

CONLEY: "Over the past 24 hours the President has continued to improve. He’s met or exceeded all hospital discharge criteria.” pic.twitter.com/2zv0ZnRc0c — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) October 5, 2020

When asked when the President last tested negative for the virus, Conley said he “doesn’t want to go backwards” and admits that physicians are in uncharted territory when it comes to Trump’s condition.

“We all remain cautiously optimistic and on guard,” Conley said.

“We’re looking to this weekend, if we can get through to Monday, with him remaining the same or improving, then we will are take that deep sigh of relief.”

Conley also said Trump was not short of breath prior to his admission to the hospital; a contrast to multiple reports that said Trump required oxygen.

COVID-19 can cause serious lung damage, including pneumonia, that can be visible in scans.

Conley was also evasive over the weekend. He said there were “some expected findings” in Trump’s scans, but he declined to say what those findings were.

He said there was “nothing of any major clinical concern.”

Trump has been hospitalized at Walter Reed since Friday evening after he contracted the coronavirus.

With files from the Associated Press