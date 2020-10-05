Trudeau says he was tested for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms

As President Donald Trump continues to battle COVID-19 south of the border, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is now revealing he had to be tested for the virus last month.

During his regular, COVID-19 update to Canadians, Trudeau revealed for the first time he had to get tested earlier in September.

“A bit of a throat tickle is probably the best way I could say it. A bit of a raspy throat,” Trudeau said of his symptoms at the time.

“I checked with my doctor and he recommended I get tested. I got tested, it was negative.”

Trudeau did not give a specific date but says he was able to return to work a few days after the negative result.

The house of commons was not sitting through much of September due to the prorogation of Parliament.

The Prime Minister is not saying why they didn’t proactively tell the public about this potential COVID scare when it happened.

Trudeau didn’t get a test when his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, contracted the virus in March, however at the time, the advice was to not get tested unless you showed symptoms.