Suspect identified in North York shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Toronto police say they have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting in North York that left one man dead and two others injured.

The shooting took place around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday at 18 Skipton Court, near Whitburn Crescent and Keele Street.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from serious gunshot wounds in the building. Live-saving measures were performed but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as 36-year-old Toronto resident Gary Douglas Gallant.

Two others were shot, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Monday, police identified a suspect and have issued a warrant for his arrest. O’Keal Brown, 33, from Toronto is wanted for one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, police said.

A photo of the suspect has been released (see above) and anyone with information is asked to contact the police.