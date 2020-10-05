Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Suspect identified in North York shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
by News Staff
Posted Oct 5, 2020 5:58 pm EDT
Police have identified O'Keal Brown, 33, from Toronto as a suspect in a deadly shooting in North York on Oct. 3, 2020. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Toronto police say they have identified a suspect in a
deadly shooting in North York that left one man dead and two others injured.
The shooting took place around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday at 18 Skipton Court, near Whitburn Crescent and Keele Street.
Officers arrived to find a man suffering from serious gunshot wounds in the building. Live-saving measures were performed but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have
identified the victim as 36-year-old Toronto resident Gary Douglas Gallant.
Two others were shot, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.
On Monday, police identified a suspect and have issued a warrant for his arrest. O’Keal Brown, 33, from Toronto is wanted for one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, police said.
A photo of the suspect has been released (see above) and anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
