Photos released of suspect wanted in 2018 sexual assault

Toronto police have released security photos in hopes of identifying a suspect connected to a sexual assault dating back to 2018.

Police say a man and a 21-year-old woman were at a bar on Wellington and Bathurst streets on Sept. 3, 2018.

The man offered the woman a ride home in a newer model white or silver Hyundai car.

The vehicle was parked in the area of Dee Avenue and Weston Road between 3:15 a.m. and 4 a.m. and the woman was sexually assaulted inside the vehicle.

Police say the investigation has been active and ongoing, and they have now zeroed in on a suspect they want to identify.

The man is described as in his early to mid 30s, six-feet tall with a medium build and short black hair and facial hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black long-sleeved button up shirt with small writing in white or silver on the left side of the chest and a large logo on the back in white or silver, black jeans, a black baseball hat and black shoes with white soles.

Police have released several images of the suspect and the vehicle involved, which can be seen below.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact police.