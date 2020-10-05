Loading articles...

Oilers say McDavid tests positive for COVID-19

Last Updated Oct 5, 2020 at 11:14 pm EDT

FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, right, and Chicago Blackhawks center Ryan Carpenter vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago. The Oilers say McDavid has tested positive for COVID-19. The team says the star forward is self-quarantining at home and experiencing mild symptoms. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid has tested positive for COVID-19.

McDavid, a 23-year-old forward, is self-quarantining at home and experiencing mild symptoms, according to the Oilers.

“He will continue to be monitored and will follow all associated health protocols,” the team said Monday night in a statement.

McDavid, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, is widely considered the best player in the NHL. The captain of the Oilers had 34 goals and 63 assists in 64 games during the pandemic-shortened season.

The Associated Press

