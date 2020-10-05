Nunavut confirms nine positive COVID-19 cases at mine, others presumptive

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Nunavut has confirmed nine positive cases of COVID-19 at the Hope Bay gold mine in the western part of the territory.

The Nunavut government announced the positive cases in a news release this evening.

Another four presumptive positive cases have also been identified and are pending testing at a lab in southern Canada.

Last week, the territory declared eight presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 at the mine, which is located 125 kilometres southwest of Cambridge Bay.

The release says the government is still working to determine whether the cases at the mine will count as the first in the territory.

It also says twelve people remain in isolation and all non-critical travel to and from the mine is on hold.

There are no Nunavut residents currently working at the fly-in only mine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct 5, 2020.

