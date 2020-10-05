New visitor policies at long-term care homes in high-risk regions in effect

New visitor policies at long-term care homes in high-risk regions of Ontario, including Toronto, go into effect Monday.

Visitors will now be restricted to staff, essential visitors and caregivers.

The province said up to two individuals can be essential caregivers and that they can enter the home regardless of whether or not a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the facility.

The essential caregivers must pass active screening, including having their temperature taken before entering the home.