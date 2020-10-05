Meghan Patrick big winner at Country Music Association of Ontario Awards

LONDON, Ont. — Meghan Patrick led the way at Sunday night’s Country Music Association of Ontario Awards with three wins.

The Bowmanville, Ont., native won Female Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Album of the Year for “Wild As Me.”

The haul raised Patrick’s career total of CMAO awards to 15.

She shared the songwriter honours with Jordan Rager and Michael Whitworth who collaborated on “Wild As Me.”

Tim Hicks was named Male Artist of the Year — an award he’s now won five times — while the James Barker Band won Single of the Year for “Keep It Simple,” as well as Music Video of the Year. The Reklaws claimed both the Group or Duo of the Year and Fans’ Choice awards.

The 8th Annual CMAO Awards was the first ever, live drive-in country awards show. It was held on The Raceway at the Western Fair District in London, Ont., where the audience, in 225 vehicles, was treated to performances by Tim Hicks, the James Barker Band, and The Reklaws, to name just a few of the acts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2020.

The Canadian Press