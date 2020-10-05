Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Las Vegas police looking into multiple deaths in short span
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 5, 2020 2:25 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 5, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT
LAS VEGAS — Police in Las Vegas are investigating multiple deaths in the city that happened over a short time span, they said.
Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Monday to a house party and found a man in his early 20s who died from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.
Two other incidents occurred Sunday near the South Point Hotel Casino & Spa.
In one, security officers shot a man who police said had waived a gun in the valet area, fired a round and pointed the weapon at the officers. The man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hours earlier around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call about a man who had been stabbed in the hallway of a timeshare resort. The man in his mid-30s was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are looking for several people who fled the scene in a vehicle.
Las Vegas police didn’t immediately have more details on the cases Monday.