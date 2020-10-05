Loading articles...

Human rights groups ask feds for plan to deal with white supremacy in Canada

Last Updated Oct 5, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa is seen, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Justin Trudeau's ethical conduct will be put under an opposition microscope today during a rare summer sitting of the House of Commons, but the prime minister won't be there. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Multifaith human rights organizations are calling on the prime minister to come up with a plan to dismantle white supremacist groups across the country.

The open call to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comes in wake of the death of a 58-year-old man who was fatally stabbed outside the International Muslim Organization mosque in Toronto last month.

William Von Neutegem has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mohamed-Aslim Zafis, and the mosque has called on police to investigate the matter as a hate crime.

The organizations that wrote to Trudeau include the National Council of Canadian Muslims, the World Sikh Organization, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and the Canadian Anti-Hate Network.

They want the federal government to develop an action plan to dismantle white supremacy groups that threaten Canadians who are Black, Indigenous, Jewish, Muslim, or Sikh among other communities.

The organizations are also calling on all political parties to help counter such groups.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2020.

The Canadian Press

