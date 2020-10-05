Loading articles...

Fender bender leads to terrifying carjacking at gunpoint

A fender bender turned terrifying for the driver of a white Range Rover in Mississauga overnight when suspects pulled a gun on the driver before driving away with it.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on HWY 401, near Winston Churchill, a pickup truck made light contact with the Range Rover. Then when the two vehicles pulled over, a group of armed bandits got out of the pickup, and forced the driver of the Range Rover out of their vehicle at gunpoint.

Nobody was injured,

Peel police say they’ve had a few similar carjackings in recent weeks, and there is concern a group is roaming around and targeting high end vehicles.

