Man shot, killed in Brampton early Monday morning

Last Updated Oct 5, 2020 at 5:55 am EDT

File photo of a Peel police cruiser.

A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in Brampton early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Creditview Road and Clockwork Drive near Mayfield Road around 4:30 a.m.

Paramedics said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on suspects or what led up to the shooting.

