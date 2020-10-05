Loading articles...

EU top official self-isolating after contact with virus case

Last Updated Oct 5, 2020 at 3:28 am EDT

BRUSSELS — European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says she has placed herself in isolation after being in contact with a person infected with the coronavirus.

In a message posted on Twitter Monday, the head of the EU’s executive arm said she took part in a meeting last Tuesday that was attended by “a person who yesterday tested positive.”

She said she tested negative for the virus on Thursday and that she will undergo another test later Monday.

Von der Leyen said she will be in quarantine until Tuesday morning.

The Associated Press

