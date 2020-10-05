Loading articles...

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid tests positive for COVID-19

Last Updated Oct 5, 2020 at 11:05 pm EDT

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid celebrates his goal during second period NHL hockey action against the Ottawa Senators in Edmonton, Saturday, March 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid underwent medical testing that revealed a positive result for COVID-19, the team announced Monday.

According to the team, McDavid has been in voluntary self-quarantine since learning of his positive test result, and is currently “feeling well and experiencing mild symptoms.”

McDavid, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, is widely considered the best player in the NHL. The captain of the Oilers had 34 goals and 63 assists in 64 games during the pandemic-shortened season.

 

 

