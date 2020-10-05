Loading articles...

Drake surprises young fan battling rare form of brain cancer with heartwarming message

FILE - This May 1, 2019 file photo shows Drake at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Drake is the leading nominee at the 2020 BET Awards, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary later this month. BET announced Monday that Drake is nominated for six honors, including video of the year and best male hip-hop artist. For both best collaboration and the viewer's choice award, Drake is nominated twice thanks to the hits "No Guidance" with Chris Brown and "Life Is Good" with Future. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Drake has gone viral on Monday morning after surprising a 14-year-old fan from Toronto, who is currently in hospital battling a rare form of brain cancer.

The Canadian rapper sent Zelek Murray a birthday greeting after hearing about Zelek’s battle from friend Mustafa.

Zelek’s family recorded his reaction to the video and his face will give you all the feels.

Both videos can be found on Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

