Drake surprises young fan battling rare form of brain cancer with heartwarming message

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
FILE - This May 1, 2019 file photo shows Drake at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Drake is the leading nominee at the 2020 BET Awards, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary later this month. BET announced Monday that Drake is nominated for six honors, including video of the year and best male hip-hop artist. For both best collaboration and the viewer's choice award, Drake is nominated twice thanks to the hits "No Guidance" with Chris Brown and "Life Is Good" with Future. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Drake has gone viral on Monday morning after surprising a 14-year-old fan from Toronto, who is currently in hospital battling a rare form of brain cancer.
The Canadian rapper sent Zelek Murray a birthday greeting after hearing about Zelek’s battle from friend Mustafa.
Both videos can be found on Twitter and Instagram.
14 year old Zelek Murray from Toronto has been battling a rare form of brain cancer since he was 9. Zelek's mother, Temeka Ishmael, is a business owner who cares for Zelek. Drake sent the family a special video, and Zelek’s reaction is priceless!