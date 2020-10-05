De Villa urges Toronto residents to 're-think' Thanksgiving plans

Eileen de Villa’s message is clear: Change, or at the very least, re-think your Thanksgiving plans.

Toronto’s top doctor says the choices we make will determine whether the spread of COVID-19 is going to get worse or going to get better.

“If you adapt, you’re making the smart decision under the circumstances. Not many weeks ago, I said to you, the world had changed. That we had to accept it and start making choices that reflect the reality of the world around us,” she said.

“Please, do not hold a big Thanksgiving dinner.”

De Villa says it is best now to think primarily in terms of restricting contact as much as possible to the people you live with everyday.

Last week, Ontario’s medical experts casted doubts on the possibility of people gathering for Thanksgiving, particularly in larger groups.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Williams, touched on these concerns.

“If you’re going to have a Thanksgiving where you would like to maybe have a very large, extended group into your location, we may be asking that you would limit that,” Williams said. “Keep it to those that are part of your household.”

According to Toronto Public Health, people 20 to 29 years old currently make up 18.4 per cent of the City’s actives cases – the highest among other age groups.