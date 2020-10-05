Loading articles...

City expecting to hear from province about ending indoor dining in Toronto

Last Updated Oct 5, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT

The City of Toronto expects to hear from the province this week about ending indoor dining at restaurants in the city.

Toronto Public Health officials want the Ford government to take the action to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Bars and restaurants account for 44 per cent of Toronto’s new COVID-19 outbreaks.

Toronto is one of Ontario’s hotspots in new daily reports of new COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the province reported 615 new cases, Toronto housing nearly half the numbers.

Mayor John Tory said ending indoor dining and switching to takeout only is a targeted move that allows other activities to continue, and a broader lockdown could affect schools and daycares.

Tory also said as we plan for the long weekend, remember, you shouldn’t socialize with people outside of your household.

He said even students away at college and university should stay away, coming home runs the risk of exposing the family to everyone the student has mingled with on campus.

