William Shatner sings the blues

He boldly went where no man had gone before, and now he’s going back to the blues.

The Quebec born Star Trek actor released an album of traditional blues covers on October 2nd.

The songs include “Sweet Home Chicago,” “Crossroads,” and “The Thrill is Gone.”

Shatner says the fit, was perfect.

Well, I did a successful Christmas album this past year. As a result, I think Cleopatra (Records) asked me if I would do another and suggested doing a blues album,” he told Cleveland.com.

“I’ve always been a blues fan, so it seemed like an interesting thing to do.”

This isn’t his first foray into music. He released his first album, “The Transformed Man” in 1968, featuring a cover of the Beatles’ “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds.”

In 2018, he released Shatner Claus, a Christmas album featuring Iggy Pop and Brad Paisley.

Shatner says he picked 13 songs based on they’re classicism, and the “fact that they had a lyric” he could perform.