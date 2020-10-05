Alarm system being considered after gush of water from dam kills angler in B.C.

VANCOUVER — A dam operator investigating an unexpected surge of water that rolled down a North Vancouver river and killed an angler says it’s exploring the possibility of an alarm system at the site.

Metro Vancouver CEO Jerry Dobrovolny says the option is being considered for the Cleveland Dam after a large volume of water was released last week without warning when a gate opened during maintenance work.

One person died among a group of five people who were fishing on the banks of the Capilano River.

RCMP said last week a search was continuing for a man who was unaccounted for.

Dobrovolny says Metro Vancouver is confident that the incident did not involve terrorism, sabotage or malicious intent.

He says the level of the lake behind the dam will be lowered so the gate can be taken out of service for the winter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2020.

The Canadian Press