TCDSB closes St. Charles Catholic School due to COVID-19 concerns

The Toronto Catholic District School Board says it is closing a North York school for the rest of this week following a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

In a tweet sent out late Sunday night, the TCDSB said they are closing St. Charles Catholic School near Lawrence Avenue and Dufferin Street from October 5 to October 9 “out of an abundance of caution” following discussions with Toronto Public Health.

No further details were released about the situation surrounding the closure but the Toronto Star reports it is due to the fact an itinerant – or travelling – teacher who came into contact with at least three classes has become infected with the virus.

According to The Star, the Catholic board is one of several that has continued to use travelling teachers when it comes to classes in gym, music and French during the pandemic and that the plan was approved by the Ministry of Education.

This is the second Toronto school to be closed as a result of COVID-19. Mason Road Junior Public School is set to reopen this week after an outbreak was declared at the elementary school last week.