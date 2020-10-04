Loading articles...

Tam urges Thanksgiving caution amid recent rise in cases of COVID-19

Last Updated Oct 4, 2020 at 2:31 pm EDT

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speaks during a news conference Friday July 24, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

MONTREAL — Canada’s top public health officer is urging people to plan ahead to make sure this year’s Thanksgiving holiday is safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Theresa Tam says indoor gatherings should be kept small, especially in parts of the country where infection rates are high.

She says people celebrating outdoors should follow physical distancing guidelines and encouraged people to avoid sharing food and other objects during their meals.

Tam is also suggesting that Canadians opt for virtual Thanksgiving dinners instead of in-person gatherings.

Tam’s suggestions come as new COVID-19 case numbers surge in several parts of the country, most notably Quebec and Ontario.

Quebec reported more than 1,000 new diagnoses for the third straight day on Sunday, while Ontario has recorded more than 500 cases every day for the past week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2020.

The Canadian Press

