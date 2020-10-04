Police identify victim in deadly North York shooting

Toronto police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in North York Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to 18 Skipton Court, near Whitburn Crescent and Keele Street, at around 5:14 a.m.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from serious gunshot wounds in the building.

Life-saving measures were attempted but he died of his injuries, police said.

Police have identified the victim as 36-year-old Toronto resident Gary Douglas Gallant.

Two others were shot, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

There have been no suspect descriptions released at this time, but police said on Saturday two men were seen fleeing the scene.

A dark coloured SUV was also seen leaving the area at the time, police said Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

Police said this is Toronto’s 57th homicide of 2020.