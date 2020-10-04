Police investigate Richmond Hill shooting

York Regional Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries on Saturday evening.

Police said they were called at around 11:27 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the Major Mackenzie Blvd. and Church Street area.

When officers arrived at the scene they said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police have not released any suspect information, but they said they are looking for a grey-coloured SUV that was seen fleeing the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.