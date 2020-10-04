Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Police officer killed in the line of duty in South Carolina
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 4, 2020 6:25 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 4, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A South Carolina police chief announced early Sunday the death of an officer following a shooting in Myrtle Beach.
Officer Jacob Hancher was killed while responding to a call for service late Saturday, Myrtle Beach Chief Amy Prock said at a news conference.
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but witnesses told The Sun News they heard several shots around 10 p.m. Police had said on social media that an officer involved shooting had occurred around that time.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate, news outlets reported.
Hancher was a community service officer for four years and had been a police officer for less than a year, Prock said.
“He was a dedicated public servant who upheld his oath to protect this community and made the ultimate sacrifice,” Prock said.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune asked on social media for prayers for the police department.
“They need our community to show them love, support and strength,” Bethune stated.