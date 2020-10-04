Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Oct 4, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

TORONTO — There was no winning ticket for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 7 will be approximately $6 million.

The Canadian Press

