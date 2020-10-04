Loading articles...

Multi-vehicle crash on northeast Chinese highway kills 18

Last Updated Oct 4, 2020 at 4:28 am EDT

BEIJING — A crash on a highway in China’s northeast early Sunday killed 18 people, police said.

A minivan rear-ended a tractor and then collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction in Fuyu, a city in Jilin province, local police announced on their social media account.

Eight people died at the scene and 10 more at hospitals, while one more person was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

It said the cause of the accident was under investigation.

The Associated Press

