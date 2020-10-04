Mason Road Junior Public School set to reopen on Tuesday

A Scarborough elementary school which was the first in Toronto to be closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak is set to reopen this week.

Mason Road Junior Public School was ordered closed back on September 28 after one student and three staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Toronto Public Health, an outbreak at a school is declared when there are at least two confirmed cases of COVID-19 within a 14 day period and with a link to a school setting.

All students and staff at the school were ordered to self-isolate until at least October 2.

“Following the completion of their investigation, Toronto Public Health has said that Mason Road JPS will be able to re-open to students and staff on Tuesday, October 6,” the Toronto District School Board said Sunday. “Letters and phone calls are being shared with families now.”

As of October 2, provincial health officials say 318 out of more than 4,800 publicly-funded schools in Ontario had reported a case of COVID-19.

A total of three schools have been forced to close due to an outbreak – Monsignor Paul Baxter elementary school in Ottawa, Fellowes High School in Pembroke and Mason Road Junior Public School.