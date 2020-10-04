Loading articles...

Man in his 80s critically injured after being struck by vehicle in North York

Toronto Paramedic Services vehicle is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

A man in his 80s has suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York.

The incident happened at the intersection of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

Paramedics say they transported a man in his 80s to a trauma centre sufering from serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

