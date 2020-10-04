Loading articles...

Man assaulted, wounded near synagogue in German city

Last Updated Oct 4, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT

BERLIN — A man was assaulted and wounded near a synagogue in Hamburg on Sunday, police said. The suspected assailant was arrested.

The 26-year-old victim, who was apparently about to enter the synagogue grounds, was hit in the head with what appeared to be a folding spade, police said. The suspect, a 29-year-old German man, was wearing military-style clothing.

The victim was given first aid at the scene by passers-by, then taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as “significant” but not life-threatening.

Officers who were on hand to protect the synagogue arrested the suspect, a police statement said. It added that the background to the assault is under investigation.

The incident comes amid heightened concern in Germany over anti-Semitism.

Nearly a year ago, a heavily armed white supremacist targeted a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism. He killed a passer-by and a man at a nearby kebab stall after failing to force his way into the building.

Security has since been increased at Jewish institutions across the country.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Stalled vehicle #WB401 approaching Bayview collectors, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:21 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 12:20PM UPDATE: Some pockets of heavier rain across the #GTA. Especially in Stouffville, Bolton, Mount Albert, and Pefferlaw.…
Latest Weather
Read more