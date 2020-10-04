Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Man assaulted, wounded near synagogue in German city
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 4, 2020 1:43 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 4, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT
BERLIN — A man was assaulted and wounded near a synagogue in Hamburg on Sunday, police said. The suspected assailant was arrested.
The 26-year-old victim, who was apparently about to enter the synagogue grounds, was hit in the head with what appeared to be a folding spade, police said. The suspect, a 29-year-old German man, was wearing military-style clothing.
The victim was given first aid at the scene by passers-by, then taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as “significant” but not life-threatening.
Officers who were on hand to protect the synagogue arrested the suspect, a police statement said. It added that the background to the assault is under investigation.
The incident comes amid heightened concern in Germany over anti-Semitism.
Nearly a year ago, a heavily armed white supremacist targeted a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism. He killed a passer-by and a man at a nearby kebab stall after failing to force his way into the building.
Security has since been increased at Jewish institutions across the country.