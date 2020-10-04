Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ontario government reports drop in new COVID-19 cases to 566
by News Staff
Posted Oct 4, 2020 10:40 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 4, 2020 at 10:45 am EDT
A worker places COVID-19 samples into storage after they've run through a machine for analysis at a LifeLabs testing facility in Toronto on May 5, 2020. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
The Ontario government reported 566 new COVID-19 cases today, a drop from the 653 cases confirmed on Saturday
In a tweet Sunday morning, Health Minister Christine Elliot said 39,700 tests were completed.
Toronto is reporting 196 new cases, 123 in Peel Region and 81 in the Ottawa region.
There was an increase in four deaths today along with an additional three due to a data reviewing and data cleaning initiative. These deaths occurred in the spring and summer. Ontario now has a total of 2,975 deaths.
Elliot added that 62 per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.
Around, 84.5 per cent of coronavirus cases are considered resolved.
Ontario is reporting 566 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 39,700 were completed. Locally, there are 196 new cases in Toronto, 123 in Peel and 81 in Ottawa. 62% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There are 534 more resolved cases.