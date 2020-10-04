Loading articles...

Ontario government reports drop in new COVID-19 cases to 566

Last Updated Oct 4, 2020 at 10:45 am EDT

A worker places COVID-19 samples into storage after they've run through a machine for analysis at a LifeLabs testing facility in Toronto on May 5, 2020. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Ontario government reported 566 new COVID-19 cases today, a drop from the 653 cases confirmed on Saturday

In a tweet Sunday morning, Health Minister Christine Elliot said 39,700 tests were completed.

Toronto is reporting 196 new cases, 123 in Peel Region and 81 in the Ottawa region.

There was an increase in four deaths today along with an additional three due to a data reviewing and data cleaning initiative. These deaths occurred in the spring and summer. Ontario now has a total of 2,975 deaths.

Elliot added that 62 per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.

Around, 84.5 per cent of coronavirus cases are considered resolved.

 

 

 

 

