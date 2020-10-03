Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Texas police search for man who threw punch in viral video
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 3, 2020 10:41 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 3, 2020 at 10:44 pm EDT
DENTON, Texas — A man told police that a Donald Trump supporter sucker punched him outside a Texas convenience store in an incident that was captured on a viral video Saturday afternoon.
Denton police asked for the public’s help in identifying the man who committed the assault in a Buc-ee’s parking lot.
The video shows a man in a hat yelling profanities at the victim and screaming “Turn it off!” as an anti-Donald Trump rap song by YG appeared to be playing in the background. The suspect, who was standing with other men who were wearing Trump T-shirts, then punched the victim in the face.
The victim, whose identity was not released, suffered a broken tooth and a wound under his right eyebrow, police said, according to news outlets. Officers were dispatched about 12:40 p.m. to a local hospital and spoke with the victim about the incident.
Denton police did not release details about whether a pro-Trump rally was taking place at the time.
Police Chief Frank Dixon said the assailant was last seen driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram pickup.